Kemp wants to give parents the decision on masks in school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’ll introduce legislation to give parents the power to decide whether their kids will wear masks in school.

“As some school systems continue to ignore the science, concerned parents, and the well-being of students, in the coming days my office will be introducing legislation to give parents the final say on masking for their children,” Kemp said on Twitter.

The announcement follows tweets with similar sentiments on Monday.

“A small handful of school boards continue to ignore the science and impose mask mandates on our children while leading Democrats refuse to follow the mandates when visiting those same schools,” he tweeted. “Enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, with the COVID surge on the downswing from the omicron variant of coronavirus, the Columbia County School System has begun taking down plexiglass partitions that separate students.

The process will take a few days, and barriers will be left in place for some students who feel more comfortable with them.

The moves come as the debate around masks in the classroom gains traction.

“It’s pretty clear we’re in a better place now than we were three months ago than we were six months ago,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, an infectious disease expert at Augusta University.

“Either now or in the next little bit, we could start to relax these restrictions,” he said.

