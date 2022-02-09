The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on child growth and development

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From their mental health to social skills and even their grades at school, it’s no secret the pandemic’s taken a toll on our children.

There are programs to help your child focus on their personal growth. It’s all about growth, but unfortunately, that’s what kids have been missing the past few years.

We went to where one pediatric therapy group is helping kids get back on track.

Isolation, quarantine, masking, remote learning, fewer activities, more screen time are just some of the side effects of the pandemic impacting children’s overall development.

“Kids born after 2019 vs. before 2019 and these were delays in fine motor, gross motor and communication skills, so we kind of start paying more attention to that,” said Victoria Steed, co-owner of Grow Pediatric Therapy and Group Services.

Social skills, like cooperation and meeting new people in new places.

“That initial shyness, weariness of other adults or other kids just because they haven’t been around others,” said Steed.

It’s also leading to slower speech and language development.

A delay Honey Pie Therapy is seeing more of than ever.

“I am drowning in two and three-year old’s right now. I think a lot of it has to do with masks, they’re not able to see reactions, they’re not able to see how we form sounds, things like that, but also, they’re not getting the typical organic experiences like going to a grocery store or sitting down at a restaurant,” said Kelly Hennings, a speech-language pathologist at Honey Pie Therapy.

These experiences and interactions are necessary for maturing.

“Just to talk to your kids as much as possible because you’re mainly their sole source of language acquisition,” she said.

Christy Clutter, co-owner of Grow Pediatric Therapy and Group Services said: “Not having that experience can be like a whole new world when they come here.”

Planting the seed for opportunities to develop at grow.

“Just play and have fun and laugh and just enjoy time with each other as much as we can,” she said.

Steed said: “The biggest thing to know is the delays aren’t delays forever. It’s also up to you as parents to be involved.”

