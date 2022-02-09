Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor McMaster said he met with former President Donald Trump last week.

The Governor shared a photo from the meeting via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Great to catch up with President Trump last week! pic.twitter.com/UmNcm9qwYV — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 8, 2022

According to the Governor’s schedule, the two met last Tuesday. When asked about the meeting, McMaster said “We’ve gotten to know each other over the years. We just were catching up.”

Gov. Henry McMaster says his meeting with former Pres. Trump last week was “a catch-up visit.” McMaster says they didn’t talk about Trump potentially visiting SC but that they spoke about their families: “We’ve gotten to know each other over the years. We just were catching up.” pic.twitter.com/gMQCmKP4lb — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) February 8, 2022

