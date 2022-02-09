Advertisement

Georgia chief justice says virtual hearings are here to stay

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David Nahmias addresses lawmakers on Feb. 8, 2022.
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David Nahmias addresses lawmakers on Feb. 8, 2022.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA - The head of Georgia’s highest court says virtual court hearings during the pandemic have saved time and money and will continue after the COVID crisis passes.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice David Nahmias made the comments Tuesday during his “State of the Judiciary” address at the Georgia Capitol.

He also said state courts are facing a huge backlog of cases as a result of the pandemic.

To help address the problem, the state will use more than $100 million in federal funds to expand capacity.

Nahmias said more counties need to step up and contribute some of the federal funds they’ve received to the effort.

ATLANTA: Georgia’s Republican-controlled Senate has voted to erect a monument to U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas. Monday’s vote followed a heated debate that included objections from several Black senators, one of whom called Thomas a “hypocrite and a traitor.” The monument would be financed by private donations and be put up somewhere at the state Capitol. The measure now goes to the state House for consideration.

