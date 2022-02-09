Georgia chief justice says virtual hearings are here to stay

ATLANTA - The head of Georgia’s highest court says virtual court hearings during the pandemic have saved time and money and will continue after the COVID crisis passes.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice David Nahmias made the comments Tuesday during his “State of the Judiciary” address at the Georgia Capitol.

He also said state courts are facing a huge backlog of cases as a result of the pandemic.

To help address the problem, the state will use more than $100 million in federal funds to expand capacity.

Nahmias said more counties need to step up and contribute some of the federal funds they’ve received to the effort.

