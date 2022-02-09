Ga. Capitol roundup: Bill advances on ‘divisive concepts’ over race

ATLANTA - Conservative efforts to regulate what Georgia schools can teach about race are advancing in the General Assembly.

That comes as the public has gotten its first chance to comment on the proposed ban on teaching so-called divisive concepts.

A House Education subcommittee sent a revised version of House Bill 1084 ahead to the full committee on a split voice vote, where it awaits further action.

Republican Rep. Will Wade of Dawsonville says the measure is needed to stop people from fomenting racial division.

Opponents say the measure would frighten teachers away from an honest classroom discussion of race in history and the present times.

Georgia bill banning abortion pills by mail advances

ATLANTA - Georgia Republicans have advanced a bill that would ban the delivery of abortion pills by mail and require women to be examined by a physician in person before the pills are dispensed.

The state Senate’s health and human services committee voted 7-5 on Wednesday in favor of the legislation after an expedited hearing that drew abortion opponents and supporters.

The bill would still need approval from the state Senate and House before it could become law.

Proponents say drug-induced abortion can lead to complications, so physicians need to closely monitor patients.

Critics say the procedure carries little risk, and the bill’s true aim is to impede access to abortions.

Bill looks to stretch prosecutors’ reach against gangs

ATLANTA - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified to the state Senate Judiciary Committee to offer her support for a bill that would strengthen prosecution of street gangs.

It’s called the Safe and Secure Georgia Act.

“I think it’s extremely important not only to urban district attorneys,” Willis said Tuesday, adding that rural prosecuting offices will benefit, as well.

The bill sponsored by Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, aims to bring down a heavy hand against gang members, holding them responsible in one county for gang-related crimes committed in another county.

Supporters of the bill argue that by joining the gang, the courts can consider the individual member as part of the larger gang conspiracy to commit other crimes in other counties, this making that participating member responsible for cross-jurisdictional crimes of that gang.

The bill would direct courts to enforce minimum prison sentences for felons convicted of firearm possession. It would also prohibit sentencing courts from suspending or deferring a sentence for violent domestic offenders and felons with guns. It would also more seriously punish repeat abusers of children, the disabled, and elderly.

From reports by WGCL/CBS46 and The Associated Press

