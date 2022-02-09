First cases of ‘stealth’ COVID detected in South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first cases of omicron subvariant BA.2 — the so-called “stealth” COVID — have been found in South Carolina.

The discovery was announced Wednesday afternoon during the weekly COVID briefing by Dr. Brannon Traxler with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Traxler says she thinks they were found in the Midlands region, but she didn’t have the data in front of her to say.

The variant has been dubbed stealth COVID because it’s hard to detect with testing.

The good news is that it doesn’t sent to be any more severe than the omicron variant, which is mild as COVID goes.

Although its name might conjure up images of stealth bombers, experts in the two-state region are trying to calm the waters.

Stealth omicron has become the more dominant variant in parts of Europe.

The huge infection rates here from the original omicron variant may help against the subvariant.

“Whether already having omicron you’d have immunity, the odds are pretty good, though, since virtually everyone’s going to have been exposed to omicron, there would be cross immunity,” said Dr. Robin Dretler, an infectious disease specialist at Emory Decatur.

One thing the original omicron is good at evading without even mutating is some of the monoclonal antibody treatments that have been developed for COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Public Health says.

Monoclonal antibodies are synthetic, laboratory-created proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus that causes COVID-19 can mutate over time, resulting in certain treatments not working as effectively against all variants such as omicron. Data shows that Lilly’s bamlanivimab plus etesevimab and Regeneron’s casirivimab plus imdevimab are not effective against the omicron variant.

Oral antivirals from Pfizer and Merck, the remdesivir intravenous antiviral, and sotrovimab are still effective against the omicron variant, the department reported.

