Exploring the mental health stigma in black communities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a stigma against mental health in the black community.

A therapist we spoke with told us that mental health in the black community is something not often discussed, and crime can take a tremendous toll on the mental state of the black community.

Tuesday marks exactly one month since 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony was shot and killed during a drive-by in front of her house.

Her family says it’s hard to find peace when your loved one is the victim of a violent crime.

“This journey is hard. This has been a rough 30 days of our lives,” said Jamila Anthony, Arbrie’s aunt.

Ever since the death of her niece, Anthony says she hasn’t got much sleep at night.

“This has messed us up as a family as a whole. Mentally we will never be right, and that’s the truth,” she said.

Tara Stallings of Destiny Life Group tells us crime can lead to trauma, and with trauma comes depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

“With everything that is going on in Augusta, and throughout the United States, that’s what the community and society are moving into becoming desensitized with the tragedy of what is going on in our communities because we see it so much,” said Stallings, board-certified mental health coach, and counselor.

Belinda Baker, daughter of Hilton and Jeanette Turner said: “I don’t think I’m fully where I need to be mentally.”

Baker’s parents were murdered last year in their home on Hale Street in Augusta, and she is still in disbelief of the tragedy.

“There’s an anger, there’s helplessness. Like how dare you come into my parents’ home and do this to them,” said Baker.

Therapists say crime and mental health in the black community needs more attention.

Stallings said: “The stigma has to be broken by first of all acknowledging that it’s OK not to be OK.

Anthony said: “So I think in the black community, we need to normalize seeking help, not being ashamed or embarrassed, going to counseling, talking to people who have been in your shoes, and communicate more.

To learn more about seeking help, visit Psychology Today to find a therapist in your area.

