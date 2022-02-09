Officers track down suspects in gunfire incidents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested suspects in connection with shooting incidents on both sides of the Savannah River.

In Richmond County

Jayven Ward, 18, had been wanted in connection with an aggravated assault Jan. 31 in the 800 block of Spruce Street, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 3:10 p.m. that day, a witness told deputies a 30-year-old man had been shot by Ward and both had left the scene. Deputies were told it happened during a dispute over some stolen property.

Seven shell casings were found nearby.

Ward was arrested Tuesday and was being held Wednesday in Richmond County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, according to jail records.

In Aiken County

Khalil J. Simpkins has been arrested in connection with a December shooting incident in Aiken.

The incident happened Dec. 15 near Berkley Street and Colleton Avenue, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

A woman had called 911 and stated that someone had shot at her while she was driving in the 1300 block of Park Avenue. A bullet penetrated her the back passenger side quarter panel of her Honda Accord.

Simpkins was arrested Saturday and was being held in Aiken County jail on four counts of assault/attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

