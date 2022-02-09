DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weak high pressure builds into the region bringing clear skies and calm winds. Lows will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s early this morning with patchy freezing fog forming across the region. Freezing fog can create minor black ice concerns, especially on bridges and overpasses. Stay aware on your morning commute.

Patchy fog won’t last long after sunrise. Skies will be sunny and highs will be warmer in the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

Lows will be chilly in the mid-30s early Thursday morning. Skies stay sunny Thursday and highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph. With dry conditions and steady winds this week out of the west, don’t be surprised if forest managers start to perform prescribed burns across the area.

Highs will get a few degrees warmer Friday and Saturday afternoon in the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday as our next front approaches from the northwest. There is a low chance for showers to show up Sunday, but it doesn’t look like much. Clouds will help keep highs cooler Sunday in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Looking cooler early next week with highs Monday and Tuesday near 60.

