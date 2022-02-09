Advertisement

Augusta lawmaker slams revisions to locally drawn redistrict maps

State Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta
State Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta(Georgia Senate)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local lawmaker is fighting back against fellow lawmakers who are redrawing district boundaries that don’t match what was approved by local leaders.

Every 10 years, districts for elective office must be redrawn across the state from the city to congressional level to ensure that each district has the same population as other districts of its type.

The maps are often proposed at the local level, and officials in Richmond County sent their proposed maps to Atlanta weeks ago, where lawmakers are free to redraw them.

And that’s what’s happening to the locally proposed districts for the Augusta Commission and Richmond County Board of Education.

Democrats like state Sen. Harold Jones II of Augusta are denouncing the moves by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

“After months of hard work, due diligence, and citizen input, the maps presented from the Richmond County Commission and Richmond County Board of Education to the state and local delegation are not being considered,” Jones said Wednesday in a statement. “As such, the citizens of Richmond County are requesting their voice be heard by allowing a hearing.”

The changes are part of Senate Bill 457 and Senate Bill 458.

“The citizens of Augusta Richmond County deserve an opportunity to be heard through an open, transparent, and fair hearing” on the measures, Jones said.

Jones’ statement comes ahead of aa meeting where the Richmond County Board of Elections will get an update on the redistricting process. The board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Beazley Room at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building. Also at the meeting will be a public hearing on polling place changes.

