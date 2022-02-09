Owners of Azalea Park Apartments discuss renovation progress with Augusta commissioners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Azalea Park Apartments and the complaints filed against the complex.

Our I-TEAM uncovered 206 code enforcement violations in just three years. And after two fires displaced several families, commissioners asked the owners for a meeting.

The owners and Augusta Code Enforcement were in commission on Tuesday, updating city leaders on their progress in making renovations.

Here’s how commissioners are feeling about the progress.

Planning and development described it as an old house. As soon as you fix one problem, another problem pops up. So now the current owners are having to figure out real solutions.

“Would you live there, in such a manner that other folks are living there,” asked Alvin Mason, commissioner, district four.

Owner: “I mean, we’re addressing those issues you’re correct. We’ve reacted to this point.”

The owner representing Sureste Property, the company that owns azalea park, was in the hot seat on Tuesday.

“You have to clearly say, this is what we fix, and this is where we’re gonna be moving people, and I have not heard any of that today,” said Mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta.

The property assessment of the apartment complex, required by the city, found mechanical, electrical, and serious plumbing issues throughout the complex.

Simon Leach, Azalea Park Owner, Sureste Property Service said: “Our goal is to provide quality housing, and that’s what we want to do.”

Their attorney says the root of the problem is the 15 to 16 years of ‘band-aid’ style repairs before they purchased the property.

Davis Dunaway, Azalea Park owners’ attorney said: “From my understanding, none of this work was done by us. We purchased it, we’re gonna fix the problem.”

The current owners have owned the complex for two years. Many of the issues existed before they took over, but leaders say it’s not an excuse for two years without progress.

Commissioner Alvin Mason, district four said:” It appears to me, that if we have not come out and our folks did their job like they’re supposed to do, this could still be going on unaddressed.”

Commissioners shifted the heat to planning and development, asking why the problems went on for so long without penalty. They claim it’s hard to find or revoke the occupancy license when problems change day by day.

Carla Delany, director of Augusta Planning and Development said: “If it backs up, but the plumbing comes out the next day, the problem, in essence, is gone, it’s not fixed, but it’s gone.”

Years of consistent problems, but not consistent enough for the city to take action.

The owners say they anticipate needing to completely renovate at least three buildings. At that time, they’ll need to move residents to another building. Planning and development recommended they do not take on any new tenants until these issues are resolved.

The owners will bring another update to leaders in another 30 days. They will have to present the plumbing repair costs and a solid timeline for when all problems can be resolved.

