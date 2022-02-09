Advertisement

Aiken County School Board approves modified calendar for 2022-23

Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved the calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

The first day is Aug. 15 and the last day is June 8.

They also approved $2,500 signing bonuses for at-need schools and high-need subjects. Future teachers could potentially earn a $5,000 bonus.

The goal for this incentive is to bring new talent to Aiken County.

Here’s a look at the calendar.

Aiken County School Board Calendar 2022-23
Aiken County School Board Calendar 2022-23(WRDW)
