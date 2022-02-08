Advertisement

What you'll see when immersive Van Gogh exhibit comes to Augusta

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally, will visit the James Brown Arena from May 21 to June 26.
By Staff
Feb. 8, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta will get a visit from a popular traveling exhibit that immerses viewers in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally, will visit the James Brown Arena from May 21 to June 26, and tickets go on sale this Thursday at vangoghaugusta.com.

Prices start at $36.99 for adults and $21.99 for children ages 5-15, plus ticketing fees. Tickets typically sell out quickly, organizers said.

While journeying through the exhibit, guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and ‘Café Terrace at Night,” as well many revealing self-portraits.  

MORE | Life-size doll mistaken for human remains in Georgia trail

Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls, inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in ever-shifting, swirling, and colorful flowers, cafes and landscapes.

The artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words are set to a symphonic score.

