WATCH LIVE: S.C. State marks anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre

By Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina State University on Tuesday marked the 54th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre.

Keynote speaker for the event will be noted civil rights activist and massacre survivor Dr. Cleveland Sellers Jr.

Watch the stream above.

