Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for at-home COVID-19 test illegally imported into the United States

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or...
According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration has posted a voluntary recall of the Standard Q COVID-19 AG Home Test due to confirmed reports it was imported into the United States illegally.

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.

SD Biosensor, Inc. is issuing the recall of its product out of an abundance of caution, though there is no known distribution of these tests directly to consumers.

Anyone who may potentially have one of these tests is encouraged to throw it away and use an FDA authorized test instead.

SD Biosensor has launched an investigation to determine how the product was illegally imported into the United States.

The company is also taking measures to prevent further attempts at illegal importation of unauthorized tests.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Dirt bike rider killed as S.C. sees record year for motorcycle deaths
Columbia County DA Bobby Christine announces a drug overdose indictment.
Columbia County DA announces indictment in fentanyl death
Bryan Lugo and Alex King
‘I miss that kid. I miss him a lot’: Remembering fentanyl victim
Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K
4 dead, 2 injured after extreme high-speed chase, fiery crash on I-75 in Monroe Co.

Latest News

Mitch Landrieu, White House senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator, said a company is...
White House: Company to manufacture electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Police trainer testifies against officers in Floyd’s death
Leidy, 12, was initially told she couldn’t compete Sunday because her “Black Lives Matter” suit...
12-year-old initially disqualified from swim meet for wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ swimsuit
FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
Mitch Landrieu, White House senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator, said a company is...
Mitch Landrieu: Electric vehicle charging station facility coming to Tennessee