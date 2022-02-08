Columbia County DA cracking down to curb overdose after indictment in fentanyl death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One hundred and fifty people die a day from fentanyl. On July 19th, 2020, Alex King was just one of them.

Alex King’s death is part of a much larger story. This CDC graph shows the number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. since 2015.

In June 2015, the U.S. reported about 50,000. The number’s climbed every year, to nearly 100,000 in June 2021.

We were live from the Columbia County Justice Center, where the district attorney spoke on Monday. He says Monday’s arrest is meant to send a message.

A suspect has been arrested on a charge stemming from an investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office into distribution fentanyl leading to another’s death.

The indictment, issued by the Columbia County grand jury, was announced Monday afternoon by District Attorney Bobby L. Christine and Sheriff Clay N. Whittle.

Colin James Magill, 30, of Grovetown, was arrested after an investigation into the fentanyl-overdose death of a man in Martinez. Magill is charged with an indictment with felony murder in the death which allegedly resulted from the distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance – fentanyl.

This case paints a bigger picture of what is happening in our area, in our own homes.

According to his family, King took something he had no clue was fentanyl, and he’s one of the many faces who paid for it with his life.

A crowded courtroom, full of blue badges they’ve seen overdoses at first hand.

District Attorney Christine says it’s time for some accountability.

“It is my belief that in some communities, lawbreakers don’t know where the red line in the sand is,” he said.

Our I-TEAM found 80 percent of all drug overdoses in Aiken County alone involved fentanyl in 2020. In July of 2021, fentanyl accounted for 70% of deadly drug overdoses in Richmond County for the year.

Though Christine was not able to speak specifically to this case, he says people frequently have no idea they’re taking fentanyl. In 2021, The U.S Attorney’s Office sentenced two Burke County men to prison for pressing fentanyl to look like other pills.

“Pursuit of these pushers must be put into motion in order to drive this surge from our community,” said Christine. “Your District Attorney’s Office in Columbia County will back the blue.”

If you or someone you love is battling a drug addiction, SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. Their number is 1-800-662-HELP (4357). For additional information visit their website at SAMHSA or keep Narcan on hand.

