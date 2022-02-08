Advertisement

Siakam, Raptors beat Hornets 116-101 for 6th straight win

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, battles past Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf...
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, battles past Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday Jan. 23, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)(Frank Gunn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Charlotte Hornets 116-101 for their sixth straight win.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points, and Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each had 20 points for the Raptors, who began a stretch of eight of nine games on the road with a convincing win. Scottie Barnes added 15 points as Toronto’s starters accounted for all but 13 points. Miles Bridges scored 25 points to lead the Hornets, who lost their fifth consecutive game. Charlotte struggled through another poor offensive performance in which they shot 41.1% from the field and 22.5% from 3-point range.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Dirt bike rider killed as S.C. sees record year for motorcycle deaths
Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from on Thursday, February 3rd, at approximately 11:00 a.m...
Authorities cancel missing-person alert for Augusta woman
4 dead, 2 injured after extreme high-speed chase, fiery crash on I-75 in Monroe Co.
Columbia County DA Bobby Christine announces a drug overdose indictment.
Columbia County DA announces indictment in fentanyl death
The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to...
PHOTO: Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says

Latest News

Olympics Live: Germany's Ludwig wins men's luge gold medal....
BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal
Jakia Brown-Turner celebrates during Wolfpack come back
No. 5 NC State women roll past No. 11 Georgia Tech in ACC
Alvin Kamara opens new juice bar, The Big Squeezy, in Central Business District
Police ID’d Saints’ Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during the second half of an NFL football game...
Goodell, civil rights leaders meet over Rooney Rule