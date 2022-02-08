S.C. legislative roundup: House considering own tuition voucher bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill that would put millions of dollars in public money toward paying for private school tuition is one step away from getting a debate on the state House of Representatives floor.

But it could still be changed before it gets to that point.

Under the bill, up to 5,000 students could receive up to $5,000 a year coming from the Parental Choice in Education Scholarship Fund.

This House bill is similar to another bill filed in the Senate that would create education scholarship accounts for private school tuition and costs. But as opposed to the House bill, that Senate legislation would divert dollars from public schools, as it’s written now.

Lawmakers backing the House bill say the legislation would give parents with limited options because of their circumstances more choices for their kids.

“These folks are stuck in ZIP codes and giving them the opportunity to have choices, even if it’s just across the county line, would be a real big boon for parents to feel like they could put their children in a place where they could learn effectively,” said Rep. Shannon Erickson. R-Beaufort.

Under the bill, money could be used for fees, textbooks, and tuition at both private and public schools – for example, if a public school district charges tuition to a non-resident in an open enrollment program.

To be eligible, students must be entering kindergarten or first grade – and their family must either have a low enough income to make them eligible for Medicaid or be active-duty military.

The bill would take $75 million out of state reserves to establish the scholarship fund for a three-year pilot program.

While the bill wouldn’t touch public school funding – critics argue state money shouldn’t go toward private schools, especially when public schools aren’t fully funded.

“I think we owe them that, especially now, as they combat COVID and all the challenges our public schools have faced, from teacher shortages to mental health issues to health issues, and we’ve just not done what we need to do before we move to something like this,” said Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Richland.

A few opponents of the House bill raised concerns Tuesday about it not having broader anti-discrimination language as it relates to school admissions.

Lawmakers say they’ll look into this and potentially propose amendments at the bill’s next committee meeting.

Open enrollment bill getting attention

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Proposed legislation would allow South Carolina students to enroll in public schools all across the state – without moving.

They could also attend another public school in their own district for which they aren’t zoned.

Unlike some of the other so-called “school choice” bills also filed in the General Assembly, this open enrollment bill has broad support – including teachers associations, the state school boards association, and the state association of school administrators.

This bill would allow students to enroll at other public schools in their own district – an offering about 20 districts around the state already have – or to even enroll in any public schools *outside their district.

“I see the difference in offering children the opportunity to follow their passion,” said Sen. Dwight Loftis, R-Greenville.

While the bill has support – both its backers and lawmakers say they need to figure out exactly how funding would work in these situations.

Medical marijuana debate reaches 3rd week

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The debate over whether to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina is extending into a third week in the state Senate starting Tuesday.

A Republican leader is telling his colleagues to plan for late nights next week to bring the issue to a vote.

The bill has been the only major item debated by the Senate since Jan. 26 — over five legislative days.

Sen. Tom Davis has detailed what he called the conservative nature of his nearly 60-page proposal, including banning the smoking of the drug.

Opponents have pointed out their opposition stems from concerns that medical marijuana would open the door to legalizing recreational use of the drug.

House OKs higher fines for passing stopped school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina House has approved a bill that increases the penalties for passing a stopped school bus and requires all buses to have longer stop sign arms to extend across a lane of traffic.

The bill approved on a 101-8 vote Wednesday also gives the state education superintendent the power to move a bus stop if she thinks it is in a dangerous location.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

The current minimum fine for passing a stopped school bus is $500. The bill increases the minimum fine to $1,000 for a first offense and $2,500 for later offenses.

Supporters of the bill said the extra fines can pay for extended stop sign arms. But with only about 50 people a year convicted of passing a stopped school bus, the fines won’t come close to covering the more than $10 million needed to buy the new equipment for all buses.

From reports by Mary Greene of WIS and The Associated Press

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.