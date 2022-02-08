Possible jurors question hate crimes in Arbery federal case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Some potential jurors in the upcoming federal trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery are questioning whether crimes should be treated differently if they’re motivated by race.

Federal prosecutors have charged the three white men who chased and shot Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood with hate crimes, saying they targeted him because he was Black.

Several people summoned to court Tuesday on the second day of jury selection said they believe issues with racism in America are overblown and that crimes should be punished based actions, not racial motivation.

One woman who is among 44 people deemed qualified to serve said “hate crimes are damaging to society as a whole.”

Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan have pleaded not guilty in the federal case.

All three were convicted in their state trial in the February 2020 death of Arbery, who has family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.

Jury selection is expected to continue through Feb. 14.

About 1,000 people have been summoned from 43 different Georgia counties for jury selection in the federal trial.

Out of the pool, 16 people will be sworn in as jurors with four of them considered alternates.

Thirty potential jurors made it through the process Monday, with the three defendants appearing in court on Monday alongside their attorneys.

