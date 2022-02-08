Advertisement

Police ID’d Saints’ Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl

Alvin Kamara opens new juice bar, The Big Squeezy, in Central Business District
Alvin Kamara opens new juice bar, The Big Squeezy, in Central Business District(tcw-wvue)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police learned Saturday that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a suspect in a felony beating of a man at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub, but did not arrest Kamara until after he played in Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl.

A department spokesman acknowledged Monday the alleged victim was treated for facial injuries at a hospital. Later in the day, detectives identified Kamara as a suspect, but didn’t contact him until the Pro Bowl. Kamara is charged with felony battery and is free on bond with a March 8 court date.

Records did not immediately identify Kamara’s attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Dirt bike rider killed as S.C. sees record year for motorcycle deaths
Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from on Thursday, February 3rd, at approximately 11:00 a.m...
Authorities cancel missing-person alert for Augusta woman
4 dead, 2 injured after extreme high-speed chase, fiery crash on I-75 in Monroe Co.
Columbia County DA Bobby Christine announces a drug overdose indictment.
Columbia County DA announces indictment in fentanyl death
The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to...
PHOTO: Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says

Latest News

Olympics Live: Germany's Ludwig wins men's luge gold medal....
BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, battles past Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf...
Siakam, Raptors beat Hornets 116-101 for 6th straight win
Jakia Brown-Turner celebrates during Wolfpack come back
No. 5 NC State women roll past No. 11 Georgia Tech in ACC
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during the second half of an NFL football game...
Goodell, civil rights leaders meet over Rooney Rule