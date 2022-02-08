Police ID’d Saints’ Kamara as felony suspect before Pro Bowl
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police learned Saturday that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a suspect in a felony beating of a man at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub, but did not arrest Kamara until after he played in Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl.
A department spokesman acknowledged Monday the alleged victim was treated for facial injuries at a hospital. Later in the day, detectives identified Kamara as a suspect, but didn’t contact him until the Pro Bowl. Kamara is charged with felony battery and is free on bond with a March 8 court date.
Records did not immediately identify Kamara’s attorney.
