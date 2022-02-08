Police in Georgia mistake life-size doll for human remains

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said a life-size doll on a hiking trail was mistaken for human remains.

In a Facebook post, deputies said they responded to what was believed to be a call for a body located on the trail in Hitchiti National Forest on Feb. 3.

Deputies on the scene found what looked like the body of a deceased woman wearing white socks when they first arrived. Other investigators arrived on scene, along with Deputy Matthew Dennis, who the Sheriff’s Office said quickly recognized the body to actually be a life-sized doll, complete with accessories.

Deputies said the crime scene was processed and the evidence was collected and brought to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Reece said, “The victim, now named Selena, is a little under the weather, but she has been having a nice day and is expected a make a full recovery. In all seriousness, thank God for small blessings in that this just turned out to be a case of littering. If you know Selena or are responsible for her whereabouts, rest assured no DNA was collected and you are safe. But in the future, please make sure to dispose of your items in a responsible way.”

