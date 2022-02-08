Perdue lags Kemp in fundraising in Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is far outraising his main Republican primary challenger.

Former Sen. David Perdue reported less than $1 million in cash on hand as of Jan. 31 while the incumbent had $12.7 million in his main campaign account.

Perdue entered the race in early December, while Kemp has had seven months to raise money.

Still, Perdue is raising far less than his rivals.

Democrat Stacey Abrams raised $9.25 million after launching her campaign only a few days before Perdue.

Kemp’s campaign says the governor is the only Republican who can beat Abrams in November.

Perdue’s campaign says former president Donald Trump’s support will overcome any monetary disadvantage.

Court ruling hands Kemp a setback against Perdue

ATLANTA - A “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop spending money to get the governor reelected during the Republican primary, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who’s challenging Kemp in the primary, last month filed a lawsuit challenging the new law. Perdue and his campaign allege that the law gives Kemp a significant and unfair fundraising and spending advantage in the primary and asked the judge to declare it unconstitutional.

The law, passed by state legislators last year and signed by Kemp, allows certain top elected officials, including the governor, and party nominees, to create leadership committees that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during a legislative session. Just after the law took effect in July, Kemp created the Georgians First Leadership Committee.

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen found that Perdue’s lawsuit was likely to succeed and issued an order granting a preliminary injunction. It immediately prohibits Georgians First from spending money to advocate for Kemp’s reelection or his opponent’s defeat during the primary and any primary runoff.

Georgia law says candidates for statewide office can’t collect more than $7,600 from an individual donor for a primary or general election and $4,500 for a runoff election. Incumbent officeholders also may not accept contributions during the legislative session. But leadership committees created under the new law are free from both of those restrictions.

Vernon Jones quits Georgia governor bid to run for Congress

ATLANTA (AP) - One of the Republican primary challengers to incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is dropping out of the race. Vernon Jones said Monday that he would instead run for Congress and support Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue in the governor’s race.

Jones is a former Democrat who switched parties as part of a full-throated backing of the former president.

Jones isn’t yet saying which of Georgia’s 14 congressional seats he will seek.

Speculation has focused on Jones running in the 6th Congressional District in the northern Atlanta suburbs or the 10th Congressional District stretching east from the outskirts of Atlanta.

