One on One with Grovetown alum who will play in the 2022 Super Bowl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from former Grovetown standout and current Bengals’ player D’ante Smith.

Smith started playing football at The YMCA when he was four years old. When he got to Grovetown High School as a freshman, he caught the eye of his coaches. Not just because of his size, but because of his work ethic.

Smith and the Bengals are preparing to play in Super Bowl LVI against the RAMS on Sunday. As they head out to LA on Tuesday, Smith has an army of support here at home.

Much like this year’s Cincinnati Bengals team, D’ante Smith is a fighter.

They’re taking that mentality to LA one more time, hoping they come out as Super Bowl champs.

“The journey is always perseverance and believing in yourself. Nothing is gonna be easy, but you’ve gotta fight for it,” said Smith.

Smith’s journey started at Grovetown High School, where his recruiting process took off after a dominant showing at an all-star game in Atlanta. After signing with ECU, he got injured and had to sit out most of his freshman season. But he fought back and went on to be Columbia County’s first-ever NFL Draft pick.

“I’m just happy God has put me in this position to be able to cherish these moments and be able to live in the moment,” he said.

Behind every moment has been Smith’s mother, Samantha. She raised him and his older sister as a single mom, supporting her son’s football career.

“She did everything for me. From taking care of me, teaching me lessons, paying for football camps and cleats. She did everything for me. I’m so thankful for her for believing in me,” he said.

While she didn’t do the teaching on the field, it’s what she taught Smith off the field that’s made the biggest impact. He still keeps in touch with local high schoolers, passing on advice and wisdom as they try to follow in his path.

“You have to, have to, have to work. It’s gonna be more work than you thought it was gonna be, but you have to continue to expect more from yourself, and good things are gonna come,” said Smith.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.