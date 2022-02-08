Advertisement

Ohio governor temporarily renames 3 parks to honor Bengals

Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff...
Bengals fans gathered en masse at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night for a Super Bowl kickoff party. The entire team was in attendance.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has temporarily renamed three state parks in honor of the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday. DeWine said Monday he renamed Burr Oak State Park in southeastern Ohio “Burrow Oak State Park” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who grew up in nearby Athens. The governor renamed Paint Creek State Park in southwestern Ohio “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park” in honor of the kicker whose field goals helped propel Cincinnati to the championship.

The governor also renamed Hueston Woods State Park near Dayton “Ickey Woods State Park” in honor of legendary Bengals running back Ickey Woods.

