No. 5 NC State women roll past No. 11 Georgia Tech in ACC

Jakia Brown-Turner celebrates during Wolfpack come back
Jakia Brown-Turner celebrates during Wolfpack come back(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 12 points and fifth-ranked North Carolina State build a big lead in the third quarter to beat No. 11 Georgia Tech 59-48 on Monday night.

Raina Perez added 11 points for the Wolfpack, who turned a marquee matchup of top Atlantic Coast Conference teams into a largely one-sided show. N.C. State made things difficult on the Yellow Jackets defensively through the middle of the game, which has been an area coach Wes Moore has been pushing for a team with Final Four aspirations.

Eylia Love scored 16 points to lead Georgia Tech, which shot 35%.

