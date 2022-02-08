Advertisement

NFL concerned about concussions, injuries on special teams

FILE - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the start of the fourth round of the NFL...
FILE - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the start of the fourth round of the NFL football draft in Cleveland on May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL is taking a hard look at special teams, which had a disproportionate number of injuries this season.

While league executive vice president Jeff Miller stopped short of saying rules changes to further limit kick plays could be coming, the concern over the amount of concussions and lower extremity injuries was clear in a Zoom call Monday. According to Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, and Miller, one in six concussions came on special teams. Add in 30% of major knee injuries (mostly ACL tears) and 29% of other lower body injuries were on kick teams.

Considering that only about 17% of all plays involve special teams, those numbers are alarming.

