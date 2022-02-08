New details uncovered on near kidnapping complaint filed against Waynesboro officers

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 has an exclusive look at body cam video from the night a mother claims a man tried to kidnap her 7-year-old daughter in front of officers, who then let the man go.

“I’m furious. I am emotionally, mentally, and physically distraught,” said Chundra Hendrix, mother

Hendrix’s 7-year-old daughter loves to play outside, and she loves to draw. But over the last few weeks, no new drawings have been added to their refrigerator. She says anxiety has taken over after she was nearly kidnapped.

“He should be behind bars right now, my little girl doesn’t even feel safe,” she said.

On the body cam of Officer Ronald Bartlett, the other officer shown is Sargent Greg Stroud. After Sam Hendrix is placed in the police car you can hear his daughter crying, then you see officers walk past a man opening the passenger side door of Hendrix’s truck where the girl is sitting. Stroud walks back into the store. When Bartlett turns around, you see the man holding a puppy and walking away with the girl.

Bartlett sits in his car for about three minutes and then gets out of his car and stops the man from driving off with the child.

Bartlett said: “Where you taking the child?” Man: “I’m taking her to the house.” Bartlett: “Mother’s on her way here, so wait here if you don’t mind, please.”

Bartlett walks over to Stroud and asks if Hendrix said his wife was on the way, Stroud says ‘yes’

“Inside that car. I just noticed he was leaving I said no, no, no no,” said Bartlett.

In the video, you can see the backing up. Bartlett walks back over and talks with him more.

“They can charge you with kidnapping,” said Bartlett. The man replied, “I’m just trying to be a good samaritan.”

With the girl still in the backseat, Stroud walks over, questions the man and tells him he’s not in trouble.

“And my daughters sitting in the back seat of this man’s car telling you she’s not okay and she’s terrified and you leave her there,” said Mrs. Hendrix.

We are still waiting to hear if the man in the video will face charges. We’ve also asked about the officers’ status with the department. Our investigation found Bartlett was fired from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in 2006. Stroud worked at six different agencies and was fired from two, including Richmond County. He’s also been on a 24-month probation twice in his 21 years in law enforcement.

