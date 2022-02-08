New bill for postpartum Medicaid expansion | Local woman shares her story

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heart disease is becoming a huge issue for pregnant women. Cardiovascular disease is the leading killer of pregnant women and women in the postpartum period.

A new senate bill could give postpartum women more time to recover, around 6 to 12 months. Senate Bill 338 passed through the Georgia Senate unanimously, and will head to the house for voting.

Here in Georgia, the senate heard the testimony of one woman’s joinery about heart health. The senate voted on Senate Bill 338 for postpartum Medicaid expansion from 6-12 months, maternal health, and cardiovascular health.

“This literally changed the course of my life,” said Marie Marsden, advocate for the bill.

For months after giving birth to her son, Marden started feeling shortness of breath, she couldn’t lay down flat, and was generally ill.

“They came back in after running their tests, and they told me you have postpartum cardiomyopathy, you have congestive heart failure,” she said.

Marie was only 28 when she was diagnosed and has been living with PPCM for nearly 20 years.

“When we talk about maternal health and the impact and how it just doesn’t have an impact on your heath till after you give birth, but it has a lifelong impact,” she said.

In 2010, she was being considered for a heart transplant when she had another challenge to face, cancer.

“It was stage four lung cancer. Where that came from? They don’t know. I didn’t smoke and I didn’t drink but thank God it had not spread to my lymph nodes,” she said.

Dr. Chad Ray is the director of perinatal services at AU Medical Center, and he’s also an advocate for PPCM. He says Senate Bill 338 will allow better access for care.

“That has become a very much of focus for the state of Georgia because currently, it is, if not one of, but the leading cause of maternal death that we see is truly pregnancy-related,” he said.

Ray also adds cardiovascular disease affects women of African descent at a much higher rate than other women.

“I think this is a way to focus our efforts based on what we know to be true, which is that women of color die more often, they die most commonly in the postpartum period, and they’re more likely to die from cardiovascular disease,” said Ray.

Marsden said: “Diagnosis is not always a bad thing, but if we’re not aware and we don’t know what the risk factors are, then we can’t do that. So you see an even higher number of mothers that pass away because we’re not even informed and know we are at risk.”

Ray said: “If we can make this work, it will be probably the single most important piece of legislation for Georgia for a very very long time.”

For more information, visit American Heart Association.

