Man charged with murder in overdose death is new territory for local prosecutors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Alex King was 28 years old when investigators say he overdosed on pills laced with fentanyl. Now, nearly two years later, a man is charged with his murder.

Colin Magill faces a murder charge for allegedly selling the drugs that led to King’s death.

“Nothing’s ever going to bring Alex back, for us, but I think the important part is- is, people need to be held accountable,” said Bryan Lugo, stepdad of Alex King.

Two years after his death, that’s what Columbia County’s District Attorney Bobby Christine is hoping to do. On Monday, he announced murder charges for the man accused of supplying King with the pills that killed him. They were laced with fentanyl.

Charging the supplier with murder, is new territory, at least locally.

“This is not an uncommon practice in the federal system, it has been something that local state and state prosecutors hadn’t done that aggressively before,” he said.

According to the Prescription Drug Abuse Policy System, only 23 states and the District of Columbia have explicit drug-induced homicide laws. Georgia and South Carolina are not on that list. This creates uncertainty when it comes to prosecuting at the state level.

“It makes sense. It is a disincentive, and it’s an appropriate punishment, should an individual be convicted,” said Christine.

At the federal level, laws are in place for these types of cases, and Christine put them to use in his time as U.S. attorney for the southern district of Georgia. Now King’s family is hoping it sends a message.

Lugo said: “You give somebody something that can kill them, you need to be held accountable because that’s what murder is.”

