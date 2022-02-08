Advertisement

Ga. Capitol roundup: Clarence Thomas tribute stirs discussion

Clarence Thomas
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA - Georgia’s Republican-controlled Senate has voted to erect a monument to U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas.

Monday’s vote followed a heated debate that included objections from several Black senators, one of whom called Thomas a “hypocrite and a traitor.”

MORE | Perdue lags Kemp in fundraising in Georgia governor’s race

The monument would be financed by private donations and be put up somewhere at the state Capitol.

The measure now goes to the state House for consideration.

Some Black lawmakers said Thomas’ opinions have hurt the Black community. Supporters of the monument said Thomas’ life story was worthy of the tribute.

Bill to propose removing income tax for vets

MIDWAY, Ga. - A bill is set to be proposed this legislative session that would remove income tax from the pensions of retired military veterans in Georgia.

Yellow ribbons like the one outside the Schneider home are a sign of military support. Soon, veteran families like the Schneiders could get another sign of support from the Georgia legislature.

“This is when I went through basic training”

Paul Schneider served in the National Guard for 24 years.

“One tour after another just led on, and I stayed on until I retired.”

Now, retired and living with his wife, Melinda, in Midway, Paul says the potential legislation would be a welcome change.

“This is good news that it may actually happen this year.”

Representative Al Williams (D-Midway), who is also a veteran, is a co-sponsor of the bill.

“Anybody who is a military retiree, if they’re drawing a military retirement check, there will be no taxes on their retirement income, no state taxes,” said Rep. Al Williams.

This is good news for veterans like Paul, especially now.

“Inflation is 7 percent. Our cost of living allowance isn’t even keeping up with inflation. Over the years, it hasn’t been keeping up with inflation.”

Rep. Williams says it would be a positive move for the state, which is home to around 700,000 veterans.

“We won’t have people leaving here just to retire in another state that doesn’t have income tax.”

