Doctors debate mask mandate for local students in classrooms

By William Rioux
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With COVID-19 cases starting to lower in the River Region, the debate around masks in the classroom is gaining traction.

Some are wondering if the CDC properly took into consideration other ways to prevent catching COVID, like the vaccine.

There’s now a school board member recommending officials discuss the next step in the mask mandate at the next meeting.

Almost two years into the COVID pandemic, and the debate is only starting to heat up about mask mandates.

“All of us are getting really tired of masking everywhere we go,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, infectious disease expert at Augusta University.

MORE | Ga., S.C. continue to fight vaccine mandate for health care workers

Around the country, mask mandates are in place for students and teachers regardless of vaccination status.

Richmond County enforces the mask mandate and reports the lowest positive COVID cases and quarantines among our three biggest districts.

“They’ve been able to keep the schools open, and that’s a big accomplishment, and we should keep that in mind,” he said.

The CDC has performed three studies to determine whether masking children in school reduces COVID-19 transmission. The first is a study of elementary schools in Georgia, conducted before vaccines became available.

This study found that masking teachers were associated with a statistically significant decrease in COVID-19 transmission, but masking students were not.

MORE | Right age, right dose: Is COVID shot ready for kids under 5?

“There are times where kids or anybody in that matter can’t wear masks effectively,” he said.

Now that COVID cases are starting to peak, doctors say mask mandates shouldn’t have to be used. They argue we now have more tools in our toolbox to prevent kids from getting seriously ill.

“It’s pretty clear we’re in a better place now than we were three months ago than we were six months ago,” said MacArthur.

For parents worried that kids wearing a mask at school could be a risk of development issues, Dr. MacArthur says he does not believe that will be a problem.

“Either now or in the next little bit, we could start to relax these restrictions,” he said.

