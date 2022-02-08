Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from News 12 First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Dry for the rest of the workweek and getting warmer.
By Tim Strong
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weak high pressure builds in today. We will see some clouds for the first half of the day, but skies will clear in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Clear skies and calm winds tonight into early Wednesday will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 20s and low 30s by early Wednesday morning. Skies will be sunny and highs will be warmer by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

Lows will be chilly in the mid-30s early Thursday morning. Skies stay sunny Thursday and highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Highs stay warm near 70 Friday and Saturday afternoon and we do look dry. There is a low chance for some showers to show up by Sunday with temperatures back down below normal Sunday into early next week.

