Crew battle fire at newsprint business on Doug Barnard Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire Department crews responded Tuesday morning to a fire at a business on Doug Barnard Parkway.

The fire was reported at 10 a.m. at 2434 Doug Barnard Parkway, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

The business at that address in the industrial district south of Interstate 520 is Augusta Newsprint, according to dispatchers.

The fire was still active and crews remained on the scene as of 10:45 a.m.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported no traffic diversions or problems in the area.

