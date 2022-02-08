Advertisement

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST
BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games.

Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned with a golden wreath. A similar ritual unfolded at the Pyeongchang Games four years ago.

There, immediately after winning gold, silver or bronze, medalists got Soohorang, a striped white tiger that served as the mascot of those Games.

