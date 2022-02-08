Augusta city administrator to work for Atlanta mayor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission voted Tuesday to accept City Administrator Odie Donald’s resignation.

His last day will be Feb. 25, and he won’t get severance pay.

Donald’s three-year contract with Augusta required him to give 45 days’ notice of resignation or forfeit severance pay.

He resigned last week, eventually revealing that he’ll go to work starting Feb. 28 as new Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ chief of staff.

Donald is originally from Atlanta.

The exit of Donald, who’d been on the job here only a little over a year, shocked Augusta Commission members.

The news of his new job drew both stinging and cordial reaction on Twitter from Augusta Commission members.

Augusta Commissioner Brandon Garrett replied: “Hope that is a good move for you. Been quite a short 15 months here especially with a 3 year contract.”

Commissioner Sean Franton replied: “The date ... he is leaving before we even talk is disappointing.”

But Commissioner Jordan Johnson wrote: “Congratulations ... The City of Atlanta is in good hands.”

Donald’s time in Augusta has been marked by successes as well as a degree of controversy.

Among his accomplishments here, he lists eliminating a projected $30 million budget deficit, increasing the COVID-19 vaccination rate through incentives, the Green Augusta sustainability initiative and providing $1.6 million in grants to small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

But there was controversy over the hiring of Fire Chief Antonio Burden.

Burden wasn’t the top choice of recruiting consultants hired by the city, but it took open records requests and a lawsuit for News 12 to get that information.

Donald defended the hiring process, which drew some criticism as being less than transparent.

And despite the controversy over his hiring, Burden has gotten glowing praise from city leaders since starting on the job.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.