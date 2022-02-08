Advertisement

Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An arrest warrant for Winchester Hagans is signed by his fiancés father, Tom Ford. The charge: littering.

“I just want to be able to put flowers by my fiancés grave,” Hagans said.

Winchester Hagans lost his fiancé, Hannah Ford, in a car crash in January 2021. She died one month after he popped the question.

Hagans says Hannah didn’t like cut flowers from a florist, she preferred living flowers. So, that’s why he says he made this planter box and left it on her grave.

“Even though she is gone I promised her I would never bring her cut flowers again. She was the love of my life the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with,” he said.

Hagans built a flower box filled with her favorite flowers and decorated it with pictures of the two of them to put by her grave. He spoke with the city to ask if he was able to place his flower box by her grave.

“The people of the city told me they don’t enforce that unless a family member asked for it to be removed,” said Hagans.

Last month, Hagans was arrested for littering after putting the box of flowers on her grave. Hannah’s father, Tom Ford, signed the warrant for his arrest. Hagans says he was never contacted by Ford before he was arrested.

“The officer came over and said, ‘Hey Mr. Hagans can you step out of the car there is a warrant for your arrest.’ I said, ‘No, that’s impossible there’s no way.”

Winchester just wanted to honor his finance and leave her with a beautiful flower box. He says he would build a thousand flower boxes if he had to for the love of his life.

Hannah’s father was contacted for a comment, but we have not gotten a response yet.

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must meet the city’s specifications.

