2 states, 2 controversial statues: John Calhoun and Chief Tomochici

Removed slavery backer’s statue still without a home

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A statue of segregationist and former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun that was pulled from its high perch over Charleston almost two years ago still hasn’t found a new home.

Charleston leaders and officials at South Carolina’s State Museum announced Monday they have started talking about a deal bringing the statue to the Columbia museum.

But the final agreement is far from certain.

Meanwhile, descendants of Calhoun have filed a lawsuit saying the statue was illegally removed and should be put back up.

The suit was filed after Charleston considered sending the Calhoun statue to a Los Angeles art exhibit that is collecting other Confederate and segregationist monuments removed by governments.

Muscogee dismayed by nearly naked statue of Georgia ancestor

ATLANTA - There’s a problem with putting someone on a pedestal: Exposed on all sides, a hero to some can be seen as a traitor to others.

So it is in Atlanta with a statue of Chief Tomochici, a Native American man who welcomed the British to colonize Georgia in 1733.

The city plans to install it in Atlanta’s Peace Park, where it would tower over statues of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights icons.

But no one asked the Muscogee Nation.

Their historians call the nearly naked statue historically inaccurate and disrespectful, and say it glorifies a man whom they blame for ushering in genocide.

