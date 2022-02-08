Advertisement

2 states, 2 controversial statues: John Calhoun and Chief Tomochici

The John Calhoun statue once looked down from in s perch in Charleston.
The John Calhoun statue once looked down from in s perch in Charleston.(WCSC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Removed slavery backer’s statue still without a home

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A statue of segregationist and former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun that was pulled from its high perch over Charleston almost two years ago still hasn’t found a new home.

Charleston leaders and officials at South Carolina’s State Museum announced Monday they have started talking about a deal bringing the statue to the Columbia museum.

MORE | Black lawmakers blast plans for Clarence Thomas tribute

But the final agreement is far from certain.

Meanwhile, descendants of Calhoun have filed a lawsuit saying the statue was illegally removed and should be put back up.

The suit was filed after Charleston considered sending the Calhoun statue to a Los Angeles art exhibit that is collecting other Confederate and segregationist monuments removed by governments.

Muscogee dismayed by nearly naked statue of Georgia ancestor

ATLANTA - There’s a problem with putting someone on a pedestal: Exposed on all sides, a hero to some can be seen as a traitor to others.

So it is in Atlanta with a statue of Chief Tomochici, a Native American man who welcomed the British to colonize Georgia in 1733.

The city plans to install it in Atlanta’s Peace Park, where it would tower over statues of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights icons.

But no one asked the Muscogee Nation.

Their historians call the nearly naked statue historically inaccurate and disrespectful, and say it glorifies a man whom they blame for ushering in genocide.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Dirt bike rider killed as S.C. sees record year for motorcycle deaths
Bryan Lugo and Alex King
‘I miss that kid. I miss him a lot’: Remembering fentanyl victim
Columbia County DA Bobby Christine announces a drug overdose indictment.
Columbia County DA announces indictment in fentanyl death
Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K
Daniel Boatwright
Suspect sought in Aiken County assault and battery

Latest News

From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
Perdue lags Kemp in fundraising in Georgia governor’s race
Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff's Office said a life-size doll on a hiking trail was...
Police in Georgia mistake life-size doll for human remains
South Carolina State University
WATCH: S.C. State marks anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre
South Carolina State University will dedicated a monument to the three men fatally shot on Feb....
WATCH LIVE: SC State to unveil monument to victims of Orangeburg Massacre