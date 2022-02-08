1 local man sentenced, another indicted in child porn cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County man has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography, while a second man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in a separate case.

Christopher Dale Smith, 20, of Martinez, was sentenced to 87 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Smith to pay $3,000 in restitution, serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term.

The investigation of Smith began in January 2021 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that identified images of child pornography. Agents from the FBI then identified Smith and discovered dozens of images and videos of child exploitation on devices in his possession.

In an unrelated case, Mark Christopher Greene, 46, of Appling, has been indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury on suspicion of possession of child pornography. The charge carries a statutory penalty upon conviction of up to 20 years in federal prison, along with substantial financial penalties and a period of supervised release after any prison sentence.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org.

Also in federal court ...

Christopher Lewis Tucker Jr., 22, of Thomson, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to false statement during purchase of a firearm. Thomson police officers investigating a shooting in April 2021 learned through a federal investigation that Tucker had illegally purchased a pistol from a Thomson pawn shop. Tucker claimed the pistol had been stolen, but Harlem Police officers found the pistol in Tucker’s possession during a July 2021 traffic stop.

William Thomas Nealous III, 30, of Martinez, was sentenced to 52 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies found Nealous with an AR-15 style rifle in his vehicle July 2, 2020, while investigating reports of a man driving slowly through a neighborhood. Nealous was on probation for a prior felony conviction at the time of the arrest.

Johnathon Emanuel McGahee, 24, of Thomson, was charged in a grand jury indictment with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

