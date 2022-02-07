Advertisement

Taylor Greene faces GOP challengers in changing Ga. district

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has gained notoriety as a political agitator.

She’s been stripped of committee assignments in Washington and her personal Twitter account has been permanently banned.

Greene has even managed to stand out in a Republican Party increasingly defined by former President Donald Trump’s antagonistic style.

MORE | New legal filing backs plaintiffs in Ga. redistricting lawsuit

As Greene seeks a second term promising more of the same, a small group of GOP challengers is trying to upset her in a district that has become slightly more moderate.

The challengers argue they can deliver Republican values without a sideshow. But overcoming a congressional incumbent won’t be easy.

Among the challengers are Jennifer Strahan, 35, who founded a suburban Atlanta health care advisory firm, and Charles Lutin, 69, a retired physician and Air Force flight surgeon.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from on Thursday, February 3rd, at approximately 11:00 a.m...
Authorities cancel missing-person alert for Augusta woman
4 dead, 2 injured after extreme high-speed chase, fiery crash on I-75 in Monroe Co.
The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to...
PHOTO: Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Dirt bike rider killed as S.C. sees record year for motorcycle deaths
A News 12 crew arrived to Dunbarton Drive on Saturday to find a home severely damaged by flames.
Flames engulf North Augusta home, leaving heavy damage

Latest News

New legal filing backs plaintiffs in Ga. redistricting lawsuit
Annual active shooter training is very important in preparing for a dangerous situation.
Active Shooter Alert Act introduced in congress, South Carolina representative supports bill
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Bill to propose removing income tax for veterans in Ga.
From left: Andre Dickens and Odie Donald II
Augusta city administrator to work for Atlanta mayor