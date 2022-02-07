Taylor Greene faces GOP challengers in changing Ga. district

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has gained notoriety as a political agitator.

She’s been stripped of committee assignments in Washington and her personal Twitter account has been permanently banned.

Greene has even managed to stand out in a Republican Party increasingly defined by former President Donald Trump’s antagonistic style.

As Greene seeks a second term promising more of the same, a small group of GOP challengers is trying to upset her in a district that has become slightly more moderate.

The challengers argue they can deliver Republican values without a sideshow. But overcoming a congressional incumbent won’t be easy.

Among the challengers are Jennifer Strahan, 35, who founded a suburban Atlanta health care advisory firm, and Charles Lutin, 69, a retired physician and Air Force flight surgeon.

