Suspect sought in Aiken County assault and battery

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man wanted on suspicion of assault and battery.

Deputies are looking for 36-year-old Daniel Boatwright.

His last known address was in Celeste Mobile Home Park in North Augusta.

If you have any information, you can reach out to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.