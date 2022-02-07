S.C. legislative roundup: Medical marijuana debate reaches 3rd week

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The debate over whether to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina is extending into a third week in the state Senate starting Tuesday.

A Republican leader is telling his colleagues to plan for late nights next week to bring the issue to a vote.

The bill has been the only major item debated by the Senate since Jan. 26 — over five legislative days.

Sen. Tom Davis has detailed what he called the conservative nature of his nearly 60-page proposal, including banning the smoking of the drug.

Opponents have pointed out their opposition stems from concerns that medical marijuana would open the door to legalizing recreational use of the drug.

House OKs higher fines for passing stopped school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina House has approved a bill that increases the penalties for passing a stopped school bus and requires all buses to have longer stop sign arms to extend across a lane of traffic.

The bill approved on a 101-8 vote Wednesday also gives the state education superintendent the power to move a bus stop if she thinks it is in a dangerous location.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

The current minimum fine for passing a stopped school bus is $500. The bill increases the minimum fine to $1,000 for a first offense and $2,500 for later offenses.

Supporters of the bill said the extra fines can pay for extended stop sign arms. But with only about 50 people a year convicted of passing a stopped school bus, the fines won’t come close to covering the more than $10 million needed to buy the new equipment for all buses.

