S.C. legislative roundup: Latest open enrollment bill finds broad support

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Proposed legislation would allow South Carolina students to enroll in public schools all across the state – without moving.

They could also attend another public school in their own district for which they aren’t zoned.

Unlike some of the other so-called “school choice” bills also filed in the General Assembly, this open enrollment bill has broad support – including teachers associations, the state school boards association, and the state association of school administrators.

This bill would allow students to enroll at other public schools in their own district – an offering about 20 districts around the state already have – or to even enroll in any public schools *outside their district.

“I see the difference in offering children the opportunity to follow their passion,” said Sen. Dwight Loftis, R-Greenville.

While the bill has support – both its backers and lawmakers say they need to figure out exactly how funding would work in these situations.

Public schools run on a combination of money from the federal, state, and local governments.

Under the bill – federal and state dollars would follow kids to their new school’s district – but it doesn’t cover what happens with local dollars – which typically come from local property taxes.

This means districts could charge tuition for their non-resident students – to offset the fact those families aren’t paying local property taxes to help fund the school they’re attending.

State lawmakers could set limits on how much districts could charge for tuition – or design a mechanism by which schools would get this money from these students or from their home districts.

“I would also offer that the state should look at ways to potentially mitigate any tuition costs through different state-level funding vehicles, but that’s going to be one of those details that has to be ironed out as this proposal makes its way through the legislative process,” said Patrick Kelly of the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

Currently the bill doesn’t set deadlines for enrollment periods – or require transportation be provided for students attending a school outside their zone.

Kelly says the Palmetto State Teachers Association would like to see both of those addressed in amendments to the bill.

Medical marijuana debate reaches 3rd week

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The debate over whether to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina is extending into a third week in the state Senate starting Tuesday.

A Republican leader is telling his colleagues to plan for late nights next week to bring the issue to a vote.

The bill has been the only major item debated by the Senate since Jan. 26 — over five legislative days.

Sen. Tom Davis has detailed what he called the conservative nature of his nearly 60-page proposal, including banning the smoking of the drug.

Opponents have pointed out their opposition stems from concerns that medical marijuana would open the door to legalizing recreational use of the drug.

House OKs higher fines for passing stopped school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina House has approved a bill that increases the penalties for passing a stopped school bus and requires all buses to have longer stop sign arms to extend across a lane of traffic.

The bill approved on a 101-8 vote Wednesday also gives the state education superintendent the power to move a bus stop if she thinks it is in a dangerous location.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

The current minimum fine for passing a stopped school bus is $500. The bill increases the minimum fine to $1,000 for a first offense and $2,500 for later offenses.

Supporters of the bill said the extra fines can pay for extended stop sign arms. But with only about 50 people a year convicted of passing a stopped school bus, the fines won’t come close to covering the more than $10 million needed to buy the new equipment for all buses.

From reports by Mary Green of WIS and The Associated Press

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.