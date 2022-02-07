Advertisement

Researchers looking to see if elderberry can help treat COVID-19

By William Rioux
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Not only is the COVID omicron variant highly contagious, but it’s also becoming resistant to some treatment options.

Back in December 2020, Augusta University first opened a monoclonal antibody clinic. Doctors say, that clinic, helps keep patients out of the hospital. But now, health providers aren’t allowed to use two types of monoclonal antibody treatments because they don’t work as well against the new variant.

The National Institute of Health released a study about other treatment options to reduce how severely people get sick from COVID.

We meet with a local business whose elderberry product is leading the way on shelves nationwide.

Finding fully stocked shelves with elderberry products isn’t typical for Haley Maness this time of year.

“We have had a crazy crazy demand in our retails stores and online,” said Maness, founder of Roots and Leaves.

MORE | Here are some testing and vaccination opportunities this week

During the flu season is when most people buy her products and with COVID cases rising, more people turn to her for business.

“I started taking this every day to boost my immune system, lower inflammation and it’s been a great addition to my healthy remedies,” she said.

She’s the founder of Roots and Leaves and created her own products out of elderberries. Back in 2018, her products were in only three local retail stores. Now, she has products in 300 stores across the country.

“They show that they can help not only prevent and treat the flu virus but if you start taking it at the onset of the symptoms then it dramatically reduces how long you’re sick,” she said.

Studies shared by the National Center for Biotechnology Information say elderberries are effective with cold and flu symptoms. One trial says it reduced flu symptoms by four days.

MORE | Ga., S.C. continue to fight vaccine mandate for health care workers

“The first sign of illness, even if you have allergies just start taking it,” she said.

Her recipe has 12 herbs: “Turmeric, echinacea, garlic, and a whole bunch of other things that work to support your immune system even further,” she said.

Researchers are looking to take this remedy a step further. The National Institute of Health is looking at a 2-year study to see if elderberries can help the effects of COVID.

“Elderberries help to modulate the inflammation and reduce that and the additional herbs I put in the tonic do as well like turmeric,” she said.

Doctors still say the best protection is still to get vaccinated, but it can’t hurt to have some help.

“It’s a great tool to have in your toolbox and we want to take vitamin C, vitamin D, and everything we can do to keep our families healthy right now,” she said.

