Orangeburg woman wins $200k on scratch-off, spends it on family

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg woman won the lottery and spent the winnings on her family.

The woman, who was not named, won $200,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I don’t want anything for me,” she told officials.

She used the cash she won on a $5 scratch-off from the Cannon Bridge convenience store on Cannon Bridge Road in Orangeburg to help her family.

The woman beat the odds of 1 in 750,000 to win the money.

Cannon Bridge convenience store received a $2,000 commission.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.