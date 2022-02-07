Advertisement

Orangeburg woman wins $200k on scratch-off, spends it on family

FILE PHOTO of money.
FILE PHOTO of money.(KY3)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg woman won the lottery and spent the winnings on her family.

The woman, who was not named, won $200,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I don’t want anything for me,” she told officials.

She used the cash she won on a $5 scratch-off from the Cannon Bridge convenience store on Cannon Bridge Road in Orangeburg to help her family.

The woman beat the odds of 1 in 750,000 to win the money.

Cannon Bridge convenience store received a $2,000 commission.

