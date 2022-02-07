New legal filing backs plaintiffs in Ga. redistricting lawsuit

ATLANTA - Fair Districts GA and the Election Law Clinic at Harvard Law School have filed a friend-of-the-court brief in a lawsuit over Georgia’s redistricting plans.

The brief aims to demonstrate that it is not hard to draw Georgia legislative districts that respect lawmakers’ discretionary choices while complying with the Voting Rights Act.

Plaintiffs in Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity v. Raffensperger argue that the Georgia General Assembly violated the Voting Rights Act by not drawing sufficient districts in the state House and Senate plans to protect Black voters’ opportunity to elect their candidates of choice.

The plaintiffs seek a preliminary injunction against the use of the new districts in the 2022 elections.

The plaintiffs provided illustrative House and Senate plans to demonstrate that it was possible (and therefore necessary) to draw the additional districts.

In response, the Georgia Secretary of State argued that plaintiffs’ illustrative maps cannot serve as a remedy because they differ too much from those adopted by the Legislature.

Hearings are beginning this week in the case.

Every 10 years, districts for elective office must be redrawn across the state from the city to congressional level to ensure that each district has the same population as other districts of its type.

The maps are often proposed at the local level, then go to the Legislature, which can revise them.

For example, Republicans are pursuing their own maps for Cobb, Gwinnett and Richmond counties against the wishes of majority-Democratic local delegations, The Associated Press reported.

“Everything now is local until it’s not,” state Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta, was quoted by AP.

Fair Districts GA focuses on fighting gerrymandering, the practice of drawing legislative district lines to favor one group over another. The Election Law Clinic’s mission is to train the next generation of election lawyers through litigation and advocacy.

