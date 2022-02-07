Local agencies mark Severe Weather Week with test, open house

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department/EMA is marking the start of Severe Weather Preparedness Week by imploring people to learn and practice safety steps for dangerous weather.

To get ready for potentially dangerous weather, the Emergency Management Agency will test its tornado warning system Wednesday at 9 a.m. People will hear warnings from the sirens at Fire Station 12 in Hephzibah, Diamond Lakes Park, May Park and the Warren Road Center.

The EMA encourages people to use the test to perform a tornado drill. People at home should locate a basement or a central room without windows and at the lowest level of your home. Then get to the floor and put your hands over your head to protect yourself. At work, it’s the same process, though you should avoid large open rooms.

“Here in Augusta, we see a lot of rain, thunderstorms, and high-wind events, especially during the spring season,” said Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden. “There is no time like the present to make sure you and your family are ready for a weather emergency.”

Other safety steps people can take include purchasing a NOAA severe weather radio, sign up for severe weather alerts, and have at least a week of non-perishable food and water stored.

In Columbia County

The Columbia County Emergency Management Agency will host an open house in conjunction with National Weather Service Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

The open house will be Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at the emergency operations center, 650 Ronald Reagan Drive in Evans.

Visitors can meet the staff and ask questions regarding emergency management and operations in Columbia County.

Additionally, the mobile operations center will be parked out back for people to walk through and see its capabilities.

Other county partners participating in the event include the Georgia Department of Health, which will be offering Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots for adults and children ages 5 years and older.

Columbia County Animal Services will have pets on site available for adoption and can answer all related questions.

Columbia County Fire Rescue will have a fire engine on location as well as the fire safety house.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will have a vehicle and deputy, and their ID a Child program will be available to get your children fingerprinted.

There will be giveaways and drawings for emergency kits and weather radios as well as a schedule to sign up for future classes, including “Build a Ready Kit” and “Stop the Bleed.”

