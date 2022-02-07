‘It’s Time’: Augusta Technical College unveils new college brand

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ‘It’s time!’ Augusta Tech’s newest tagline. The brand includes a new logo, tagline, school colors, and mascot.

They’re 60 years into Augusta Tech’s story and they say this is the start of a new chapter.

School leaders say Mondays’ rebranding is all about who they are, what they do, and how the school serves our community. Like the rest of the nation, they’ve seen staffing issues locally.

One solution to help the problem is getting people the skills they need to succeed in the workforce.

Here’s how the new look will help them accomplish their goals.

“If you’re ready to make a career change if you’re ready to do something impactful, now is the time to come and do it,” said Dr. Jermaine Whirl, president of Augusta Technical College.

“Ninety-five percent of our graduates, when they graduate, they stay in this region. They’re making their homes here. They’re raising families, but more importantly, they’re our essential workers, our nurses, our respiratory therapists, our auto-mechanics, our IT specialists, our cyber specialists. So this brand really represents that workforce within the community,” he said.

The pillar of our community, represented in the smaller portion of the “A” holding up the bigger piece, symbolizes how Augusta Tech upholds the larger Augusta community and economy.

Augusta Tech says you should start seeing the new changes within the next few weeks to months while they start rolling out more swag, billboards, refresh new buildings, and signage all over campus.

That’s why Alexis Smith, a nursing student became an Augusta Tech Cougar.

“I love Augusta, been here for most of my life. I want to give back to what the community has given to me and I feel like it’s time to make a change and bring good to the area and just continue to do great stuff,” said Smith.

They hope our community buys into the mission.

Marion Griffin, a former instructor in the business education department at Augusta Tech said: “I’m glad to see the progress that’s being made here for the students as well as the faculty.”

