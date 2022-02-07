Is your dog an athlete? Barn Hunt brings dogs to Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A competitive sport gives dog owners the chance to discover if their dog is an athlete.

It’s called ‘Barn Hunt’, and it tests dogs’ athletic abilities. Aiken Barn Hunt is growing, and they just hosted their biggest tournament.

“Barn Hunt, we love barn hunt,” said Victoria Tesh.

The dogs use their natural instincts to find rats.

“Come on buddy,” she said.

Tesh came from Hilton Head, S.C. with her dog Poe.

“We’re a little nervous because we’re new to this particular game, so we’re a little nervous, but I’m hoping that he can get down there and realize what we’re doing, so we’re just excited,” she said.

This game is different from the traditional barn hunt. Instead of looking through hay, they have to run down the track, jump hurdles, and try to find the rat. The fastest time wins.

“It’s a lot of fun, the best part is any dog can do this,” said Heather Steinback.

Steinbeck competes with her dog. She’s been a part of Aiken Barn Hunt since the club formed two and a half years ago.

“It’s just an outlet for the dogs, for their instincts to kick in and do what they want,” she said.

For Tesh’s dog, this game didn’t go so well. He ended up in the wrong place, and then when he got to the tubes, he picked the wrong one.

But, for these barn hunters, that’s what it’s all about.

“It went terribly. We didn’t pass, but it was fun. We had a good time either way,” she said.

For more information, visit Aiken Barn Hunt.

