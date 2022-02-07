Advertisement

Is your dog an athlete? Barn Hunt brings dogs to Aiken

By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A competitive sport gives dog owners the chance to discover if their dog is an athlete.

It’s called ‘Barn Hunt’, and it tests dogs’ athletic abilities. Aiken Barn Hunt is growing, and they just hosted their biggest tournament.

“Barn Hunt, we love barn hunt,” said Victoria Tesh.

The dogs use their natural instincts to find rats.

“Come on buddy,” she said.

Tesh came from Hilton Head, S.C. with her dog Poe.

“We’re a little nervous because we’re new to this particular game, so we’re a little nervous, but I’m hoping that he can get down there and realize what we’re doing, so we’re just excited,” she said.

MORE | Puddle Ducks: An educational nature program for toddlers

This game is different from the traditional barn hunt. Instead of looking through hay, they have to run down the track, jump hurdles, and try to find the rat. The fastest time wins.

“It’s a lot of fun, the best part is any dog can do this,” said Heather Steinback.

Steinbeck competes with her dog. She’s been a part of Aiken Barn Hunt since the club formed two and a half years ago.

“It’s just an outlet for the dogs, for their instincts to kick in and do what they want,” she said.

For Tesh’s dog, this game didn’t go so well. He ended up in the wrong place, and then when he got to the tubes, he picked the wrong one.

But, for these barn hunters, that’s what it’s all about.

“It went terribly. We didn’t pass, but it was fun. We had a good time either way,” she said.

For more information, visit Aiken Barn Hunt.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Dirt bike rider killed as S.C. sees record year for motorcycle deaths
Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from on Thursday, February 3rd, at approximately 11:00 a.m...
Authorities cancel missing-person alert for Augusta woman
4 dead, 2 injured after extreme high-speed chase, fiery crash on I-75 in Monroe Co.
The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to...
PHOTO: Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says
This was the scene after a fatal motorcycle crash at Wrightsboro and Belair roads on Feb. 3,...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Augusta tech
‘It’s Time’: Augusta Technical College unveils new college brand
Daniel Boatwright
Suspect sought in Aiken County assault and battery
Augusta Tech
Augusta Tech gets a new look
Competitive sport brings pups to Aiken
Competitive sport brings pups to Aiken