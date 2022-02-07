Here are some testing and vaccination opportunities this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has issued some updated information on COVID-19 testing for area residents:

Emanuel County: Emanuel County Medical, 532 W. Church St. in Swainsboro, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Only on-site registration is offered.

Jefferson County: 1841 Georgia Highway 24 West (former armory), 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays. To register, Visit: 1841 Georgia Highway 24 West (former armory), 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays. To register, Visit: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=7140

Richmond County: Augusta University, 524 15th St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For faster service, pre-register at Augusta University, 524 15th St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For faster service, pre-register at ephd.com/covidtesting

Screven County: Screven County Medical, 416 Pine St., Sylvania, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.

Shots to be offered at Columbia County open house

EVANS, Ga. - COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered Tuesday when the Columbia County Emergency Management Agency hosts an open house in conjunction with the National Weather Service Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

The open house will be from 3-8 p.m. at the emergency operations center, 650 Ronald Reagan Drive.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available, and appointments are not required.

Augusta church planning ‘Wellness Wednesday’

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church will be hosting “Wellness Wednesday” as a part of its Black History Month activities.

The event will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 1630 15th St.

The Medical Associates Plus mobile vaccine and testing unit will be on site for those wishing to get vaccinated or undergo COVID-19 test.

For more information, call 706-733-9430.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.