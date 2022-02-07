Advertisement

Here are some testing and vaccination opportunities this week

Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 hit 900,000. (CNN, KUSA, JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has issued some updated information on COVID-19 testing for area residents:

  • Emanuel County: Emanuel County Medical, 532 W. Church St. in Swainsboro, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Only on-site registration is offered.
  • Jefferson County: 1841 Georgia Highway 24 West (former armory), 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays. To register, Visit: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=7140.
  • Richmond County: Augusta University, 524 15th St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For faster service, pre-register at ephd.com/covidtesting.
  • Screven County: Screven County Medical, 416 Pine St., Sylvania, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.

Shots to be offered at Columbia County open house

EVANS, Ga. - COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered Tuesday when the Columbia County Emergency Management Agency hosts an open house in conjunction with the National Weather Service Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

The open house will be from 3-8 p.m. at the emergency operations center, 650 Ronald Reagan Drive.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available, and appointments are not required.

Augusta church planning ‘Wellness Wednesday’

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church will be hosting “Wellness Wednesday” as a part of its Black History Month activities.

The event will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 1630 15th St.

The Medical Associates Plus mobile vaccine and testing unit will be on site for those wishing to get vaccinated or undergo COVID-19 test.

For more information, call 706-733-9430.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Dirt bike rider killed as S.C. sees record year for motorcycle deaths
Mailyn Sepulveda was last heard from on Thursday, February 3rd, at approximately 11:00 a.m...
Authorities cancel missing-person alert for Augusta woman
4 dead, 2 injured after extreme high-speed chase, fiery crash on I-75 in Monroe Co.
The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to...
PHOTO: Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says
This was the scene after a fatal motorcycle crash at Wrightsboro and Belair roads on Feb. 3,...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Georgia Red Cross blood donor
Challenge and incentive offered to local blood donors
Gavel
Ga., S.C. continue to fight vaccine mandate for health care workers
Vaccination
COVID-19 vaccination rate rises among Black Georgians
This week, South Carolina households began receiving their COVID-19 rapid test kits from the...
DHEC ramps up COVID-19 rapid testing efforts, CDC increases potential outbreak tracking