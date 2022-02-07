Government provided COVID tests make it to some CSRA households, while others still wait

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -People around the country and right here in the river region are starting to get their free at-home covid tests in the mail.

One of those who already received their test kit is Columbia County resident, Heather Powell.

“I just really like that we have access to it, we didn’t have to struggle to find when a store had one in stock and we can use it in case we start seeing symptoms again,” said Powell.

The tests were available to order online through the United States Government, beginning January 19. Then they were expected to ship to the house holds who ordered them within 7-12 days.

Powell said her test kits took about two weeks to come in, but she wished they had gotten here sooner.

“I had been trying to schedule a test, there were no rapid tests available to schedule for like a week out. Even getting the regular test that takes a couple days to come back, it was like a couple days out still,” said Powell.

While some people are slowly but surely receiving their free test kits, others are still left waiting. When we asked you on social media, some people told us they had not yet gotten theirs and did not know when they would be delivered.

Meanwhile, Dr. Barry Jenkins, the Chief Medical officer at University Hospital said many of the results of those at home tests go unreported.

“Our testing numbers have been sky high this year they are coming down, some of that is skewed by the number of home tests and things like that that we never know about,” said Dr. Jenkins.

The Georgia Department of Public Health told us they too, had seen a decrease in testing numbers.

Those hoping to get a free government issued N-95 mask from a local pharmacy, may have to wait a little longer.

News 12 reached out to some local CVS and Publix stores, who say they have not received their shipments just yet.

The Kroger stores we spoke to say they received shipments but are already out, and not anticipating to get any more in stock.

The local Walmart stores we spoke to say they either have not received their shipments, or have already run out.

Many stores say they are hopeful they will begin arriving in the next couple of weeks.

